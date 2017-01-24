Dayton's Smalley named to Heavy-Duty Hall

LAS VEGAS, NV – Gary Smalley, the retired president and Chief Executive Officer of Dayton Parts, has been named to the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Industry Hall of Fame.

The honor was announced during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

During his 20-year career with Dayton Parts, the recent retiree was known as a “driving force” behind the growth of his company and the heavy-duty aftermarket. In a 40-year career he was involved in acquisitions, growth, and operational strategies alike.

Dayton Parts was created through the merger of TRW-HD Parts, Dayton Walther Aftermarket and BATCO, and acquisitions including S&G Enterprises/Merion Spring Company, and Dallas Spring/Eagle Suspension. Much of that occurred under his watch.

In the early 2000s, he was one of the founding members of the group that formed HD Aftermarket Week. And in 2008 he was part of the team that helped form a Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ownership agreement between Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network, Heavy Duty Distributors Association, and Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association.