Deal signed to support BYD

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Mississauga Bus, Coach and Truck Repairs has signed a deal to support BYD (Build Your Dreams) electric vehicles in Eastern Canada.

The Mississauga, Ontario company will handle parts, service and warranty for the products.

“One of the biggest concerns we had was being able to support any vehicles from California or China. With this agreement in place, these concerns are alleviated,” said Ted Dowling, vice president of BYD Heavy Equipment. “It’s a great vote of confidence in our product and technology to have them associated with BYD.”

“We were very impressed with the plants our team visited in China and in California. With the concern over emissions and the move toward zero-emission vehicles, we know that electric vehicles will be part of the future of transportation. Our dedicated technicians look at this as a great opportunity to learn a new skill,” added Mahendra Mahadeo, president of Mississauga Bus, Coach and Truck.

Few of the trucks have been ordered in North America, but BYD enjoys financial backing from Warren Buffett and describes itself as one of the three largest battery makers in the world.

The new vehicles range from a shunt truck — 27 of which have already been ordered by San Bernadino, California Associated Governments for use in rail yards and some California distribution centres -- to a Class 8 truck, and a sanitation vehicle now being produced with Wayne Engineering of Cedar Falls, Iowa.