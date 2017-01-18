Dear @realDonaldTrump: No #FakeNews here, but we have worries

Dear Mr. U.S. President-Elect,

Would it be better to refer to you as @realDonaldTrump? It seems Twitter is your favored way to communicate.

So let’s do this 140 characters at a time. Re-tweet and comment as you see fit.

As a Canadian and member of the #DishonestMedia, I doubt you hold my opinion in high regard, but hear me out.

Quite frankly, many of your promises scare me to death. Because liberal media and all that.

In the spirit of being #neighbors, though, let’s find some common ground. You’ll find it’s the Canadian way.

Your campaign promised to create jobs and grow the economy. Support of free trade in the Americas will achieve this.

Russia has clearly grabbed your attention, but remember the big country in the middle? Canada is your second-largest trading partner.

We exchanged US $575 billion in goods in 2015. @CommerceGov says Canadian-bound exports supported 1.7 million US jobs in 2014.

Sure, the $280 billion in goods we accepted in 2015 were down 10% from 2014. But that was up 32% over 2005.

As much as you hate #NAFTA, your Canadian-bound exports are up 179% over 1993, when the deal was signed.

Canada is now the top export market for about 35 states, according to @CanTruck.

And trucks carry about 60% of it. The annual loads of vehicles and parts alone are worth US $5.4 billion.

The cross-border freight is not just to fill your store shelves. Manufacturers use multiple suppliers to stay competitive.

It’s about preparing goods for markets in North America and beyond. #Competitive #GlobalEconomy

Without trucks, none of this is possible. That makes the trucking industry worthy of your support.

We know many regulatory issues are up for debate, too. #SpeedLimiters #GHG17Phase2 But try to avoid knee-jerk reactions.

Cautious, measured approaches produce regulations that make sense, and truly help to eliminate red tape.

And please, take a moment to breathe before posting your thoughts. You now carry the weight of the presidency.

An off-hand remark on Twitter sends stock values reeling.

If you want to complain about @AlecBaldwin and #SNL, have at it. #EveryoneIsACritic #BoostTheRatings

Maybe you have other things to worry about, now that you’re leading the free world.

Meanwhile, some industry suppliers refuse to discuss hopes for your term. Likely because they fear retribution.

It shouldn’t be that way. These companies support an industry that’s the foundation of your economy. They create jobs.

Treat them like the economic partners they are.

Forget about building walls and look for ways to eliminate border bottlenecks.

Help control prices on US Customs decals, APHIS fees, and Administrative Monetary Penalties.

Continue initiatives like the in-transit runs under the Beyond the Border Action Plan.

Support a free and open economy.

Let’s find ways that our economies can work together.

Signed #TheFriendlyNeighbors #ExceptWhenPlayingHockey