Debra Kelly-Ennis joins TransForce board

MONTREAL-- Debra Kelly-Ennis has been appointed to the board of directors of TFI International Inc., better known as TransForce, which is Canada's largest for-hire carrier.

Kelly-Ennis's executive career spans consumer packaged goods, durables, automotive, hospitality, and real estate organizations. She is the former president and CEO of Diageo Canada and currently serves on the boards of Carnival Corporation & PLC, the world’s largest travel and leisure company and Altria Group, Inc., parent company for Philip Morris USA, John Middleton US, Smokeless Tobacco Company and Ste. Michele Wines.

Kelly-Ennis has been recognized as a Board Emeritus with Dress for Success, a global charity focused on putting women back to work. In addition, she held executive positions with General Motors Corporation, Gerber Foods Company, RJR/Nabisco, Inc., and The Coca-Cola Company Foods Division. She was also named one of the “Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada” in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Kelly-Ennis join the TFI International Board. Her proven strategic vision, leadership and financial acumen will serve us well as we continue to grow. Her expertise will complement our existing board members,” stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.