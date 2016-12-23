PAID Defect Free by the Hino QC Percussion Players

The HMC Quality Control Percussion Players Perform Their #1 Hit Song - Defect Free!

This video is a musical tribute for the employees at their Woodstock, Ontario assembly plant, and a celebration of their commitment and dedication to producing high-quality, defect free trucks for our customers.

Defect Free, composed and arranged by Andy Stochansky using only sounds made during an actual inspection [and maybe a little organ ; ], is dedicated to our customers. Without them, we wouldn't be #1 in market share in class 4-7 trucks. Thank you and we hope you enjoy Defect Free as much as our inspectors enjoy performing it ever day!

To learn more about our Woodstock assembly plant and our unwavering commitment to quality, visit the Hino Canada website.