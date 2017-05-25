Del Duca cites progress in gravel truckers' woes

TORONTO--Ontario's Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca says the province has made considerable progress in its efforts to reduce confusion when it comes to weight compliance and safety in the aggregate and excavation industries.

"Ministry staff have worked with organizations in the aggregate and excavation industries including shippers, carriers, and load brokers," Transport Minister Steven Del Duca said Thursday. "I am pleased that because of their expertise and dedication in getting this issue resolved, we have jointly developed an agreed upon approach that will clarify requirements and outline the importance of compliance."

Del Duca said that over the next year and a half, the ministry will be taking the following steps as it moves towards the full reinforcement of weight compliance:

1. Carrying out a review of the Safe, Productive, and Infrastructure Friendly (SPIF) Vehicle Weights and Dimensions Regulation

2. Testing the addition of axle and gross weight verification requirements for trucks hauling excavation materials in select ministry highway construction contracts

3. Implementing a new digital record to track maximum allowable weights for trucks carrying aggregate and excavation material

4. On a pilot basis, test the new digital record on a sample of 225 trucks during the 2017 construction season to determine if the new procedure helps improve compliance and analysing data collected during the pilot and make recommendations

5. Aim to resume enforcement of vehicle weights and dimensions regulations for aggregate and excavation vehicles in Fall 2018.

"I firmly believe the outcome will be positive and we will continue working together as we move towards compliance," Del Duca said

The ministry, along with key stakeholders, is committed to returning to an allowable axle weight regime for the aggregate and excavation hauling industry that balances the needs of your industry, protects our highway infrastructure and helps keep our roads among the safest in North America.”