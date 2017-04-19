DENSO announces new senior OES Sales VP

LONG BEACH, CA – DENSO Products and Services Americas has named Norihito “Jack” Tanahashi as senior vice-president of Original Equipment Supplier (OES) Sales.

In this position, Tanahashi will be oversee DENSO Products and Services Americas sales of DENSO original equipment products to all major automakers. The company says the introduction of the high-level position is reflective of the DENSO's continuing growth across both Asia and North America.

Tanahashi joined DENSO’s Hiroshima branch in 1988 after graduating from Doshisha University Law School in Kyoto, Japan. In 1995, Tanahashi began working on a series of overseas assignments supplying new Toyota vehicles with DENSO original equipment parts. Tanahashi returned to Japan in 2006 where he served as general manager of Toyota sales at DENSO corporate headquarters. In 2010, he was promoted to president of DENSO Sales Australia, and later vice-president of DENSO Australia.

After spending nearly 30 years with the company, Tanahashi took the senior vice-president of OES Sales position in January and works out of the company’s new office in Plano, Texas, as well as its head office in Long Beach, California.