Denso names director - Americas operations

LONG BEACH, CA – Denso Products and Services Americas has named Brett Lowie as director – Americas operations. In the role, he’ll be responsible for overseeing parts shipping operations across North America.

Lowie has more than 30 years of experience in high-volume parts distribution, warehousing, and supply chain management. He began his career in 1986 as a parts distribution center manager for Chrysler, and later worked for Penske Logistics. Most recently he was the department manager of parts distribution and related operations at Mercedes-Benz USA.

Denso products include heavy-duty and automotive alternators, starters, oil, cabin and air filters, spark plugs, air conditioning compressors, oxygen sensors, ignition wires, fuel pumps, fuel injectors and wiper blades.