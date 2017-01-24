Denso unveils DPF, DOC lineup

LAS VEGAS, NV – Denso Products has partnered with Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTi) to introduce a new line of emission-control products for the heavy-duty aftermarket.

The PowerEdge diesel aftertreatment line will be distributed by Denso, but manufactured by CDTi, and include Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) and Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC).

Immediately available, the line-up includes an all-makes Original Equipment replacement program with 60 DPF part numbers covering 260 OEM products, and seven Diesel Oxidation Catalyst part numbers, for on-road and off-road equipment. They’re also working on developing another 20 DPF part numbers and 15 DOC part numbers to come later this year.

Together that will meet more than 85% of market, fitting 73% of 2007-13 equipment in operation, according to Denso. Supported engine models will include Cummins, Detroit Diesel, MaxxForce, Volvo, Hino and Isuzu equipment.

Features include high-grade stainless steel to resist corrosion, new OEM substrates that maximize DPF performance and minimize backpressures, CDTi coatings to increase catalyzation and regeneration efficiency, and “exact-fit” designs with gaskets to meet application needs, reduce part numbers and streamline installation, the company says.

The DPFs and DOCs are approved for horizontal, vertical and dual installation, and carry two-year warranties.

“This is a growing marketplace in heavy duty,” said Joseph Mejaly, Denso’s senior vice president – operations, sales strategic planning and marketing, noting that emissions equipment introduced in 2008 is coming up for replacement.

The announcement was made the same day Denso announced an expanded sales network and catalog of rotating electrical auto parts.

“We are becoming relatively new entrants into heavy duty,” Mejaly said. The company is expanding its team of manufacturer reps from five to 35, ensuring national coverage, and enhancing internal operations to support reps. “We think we’re going to be a player here.”

But Denso is hardly new to the aftermarket. It is the second-largest automotive supplier in the world with US $40.2 billion last year, about $9.9 billion of which is generated in North America. And 9% of that goes into research and development. About 15% of its business serves the heavy-duty marketplace.

Denso Products and Services Americas has 510 employees.

“We supply the parts that keep the most powerful trucks on the road moving,” Mejaly added. “The one thing we can leverage is the distribution network we already have in play.”

Its rotating electrical auto parts catalog includes 951 part numbers and applications for 18,000 models.

And the company’s industrial spark plug for natural gas engines includes three models – the Saver, Performer and Double Iridium, with 14 part numbers for on-road applications, and 11 part numbers for off-road applications. The company says these plugs extend work life in compression-lean engines, and can withstand high combustion pressure.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in market share every year since we launched the product,” Mejaly added.