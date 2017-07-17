Design work begins on Highway 17 parking

TORONTO, ON – Ontario has begun to work on the detailed design and environmental assessment for a rest area on Highway 17, about 1.3 kilometers from the Manitoba border, the Ontario Trucking Association reports.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation is looking at adding parking spots, improving lighting, and introducing another entrance at the west end to improve traffic flow. The Ontario Trucking Association, meanwhile, is looking for feedback on things such as design features that would be welcome.

“OTA views this project as a good first step in addressing rest facilities for drivers in Northwestern Ontario,” the association said in a newsletter earlier today. “It is expected over the course of the next year additional projects will be announced to address the truck parking issues step by step in other locations in Northern Ontario. OTA members with input on truck parking in Northern Ontario or on this project in particular, can provide specific details to operations&safety@ontruck.org”