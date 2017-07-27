Detroit Connect Portal Expands

YOUNTVILLE, CA -- All Freightliner and Western Star customers with an active Detroit Connect suite of connected vehicle services subscription now have access to the Detroit Connect portal. That's a hub for new and future connectivity services such as Detroit Connect Virtual Technician remote diagnostic service, for Detroit-powered fleets. With the introduction of the new Detroit Connect portal, fleets have easy access to a variety of vehicle performance data.

Available more or less now in the iOS version, a couple of months later for Android, the corresponding Detroit Connect mobile app further enhances communications and personalization by giving customers access to the same data available in the portal – such as Virtual Technician fault event diagnosis and history, as well as Detroit Connect Analytics fuel efficiency insights and safety reporting – without needing to be at a desk or on a computer. Users will be able to determine how they receive information – via text, push notifications and/or email.

The Detroit Connect portal provides information about overall fleet health and enables them to take a deeper dive into specific fault events communicated by Virtual Technician. Real-time fault event notifications delivered through the portal let fleet managers quickly determine whether a vehicle requires an immediate service stop or can continue on its route or finish work at the job site, maximizing uptime. The portal also delivers full diagnostic information from Virtual Technician, including the cause of the fault and in some cases the steps needed to repair the issue.

Just a few clicks on the portal gives users a telling view of the entire fleet's fault event history, revealing trends that may lead to a more severe event. The portal also organizes vehicle data into insightful metrics that allow quickly identification of trends across the fleet. Detroit Diesel Engine Control (DDEC) reports can also be viewed and archived via the portal, providing customers information that can be used to further analyze their vehicle’s performance.

“With the Detroit Connect portal, customers can customize and manage the user experience based on their specific needs,” said Greg Treinen, manager, Connectivity, Daimler Trucks North America. “Every business has different ways to consume and analyze information, and we know a one-size-fits-all approach won’t resonate with our customers. With the Detroit Connect portal, they can manage the way they interact with their vehicle’s performance data in a way that best suits their individual priorities.

The Detroit Connect portal is the access point to all new and future Detroit Connect services as well. Fleets with the new Freightliner Cascadia will soon be able to use Detroit Connect Remote Updates update capabilities over the air and have access to fuel-efficiency insights and safety event reporting delivered by Detroit Connect Analytics.

“It’s also easy for fleets to customize the Detroit Connect portal for various users across their operations,” said Treinen, “ensuring the right people are viewing the right vehicle information in a way that is most useful to your company.”

Access to the new Detroit Connect portal and mobile app is included with any active Detroit Connect subscription at no additional charge. Freightliner and Western Star fleets with an active Detroit Connect subscription can sign up for the portal here.