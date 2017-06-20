Disc brakes for International LT

International is making air disc brakes standard on all axles for all models of the International LT series.

Available in 6x4, 6x2, and 4x2 configurations, LT-series trucks fitted with Bendix ADB22X brakes are now available for order.

International is the first North American truck OEM to make air brakes standard equipment on all axles of a long-haul tractor, the company notes.

The Bendix ADB22X air disc brake features a patented lightweight design that significantly reduces stopping distance and extends brake system life. Complementing the straight, stable stops that air disc brakes provide is greater reliability, thanks to a design that nearly eliminates brake fade and degradation of stopping power.