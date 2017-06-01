Doherty to lead Day & Ross

HARTLAND, NB – Bill Doherty has been appointed the new president and Chief Executive Officer of Day & Ross, succeeding John Doucet who retires on June 30.

Doherty was hired last October as part of the fleet’s leadership transition plan.

Day & Ross has more than 5,500 employees and owner-operators, with a presence in cross-border, truckload, and Less than Truckload markets.

Doherty will report to Dirk Van de Put, the president and Chief Executive Officer of McCain Foods, and will lead Day & Ross Transportation Group, which includes Day & Ross Freight, Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics, Day & Ross Supply Chain and Trade Networks, and Sameday Worldwide divisions.

"I am honored to have been elected the president and CEO of such a reputable North American company owned by an iconic brand," Doherty said in a release. "I look forward to serving Day & Ross by working with its divisional leaders to continue to deliver integrated transportation solutions to North American shippers."

Doherty joined the industry with FedEx in 1984, and served in roles including managing director – northeast district (air and ground), managing director – retail operations, and vice president – global operations. He has also held executive roles at Greatwide Logistics Services, Omniflight Helicopters, New Breed Logistics, Warehouse86 Ventures, and Transervice Logistics. He has experience in mergers and acquisitions in private equity-owned and start-up environments, the company adds.