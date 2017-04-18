Donaldson named Diamond Supplier by Navistar

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Navistar has named American filtration systems and parts manufacturer, Donaldson Company, as a Diamond Supplier for the second consecutive year in a row.

Navistar awards only the top 2% of its suppliers with its Diamond Supplier recognition.

While all of Navistar’s suppliers follow strict requirements, the company has additional qualifications for its Diamond Suppliers. Diamond Suppliers must demonstrate the ability to improve Navistar customer uptime and exceed the company’s performance expectations for quality, delivery, technology and cost.

"We are extremely proud to be a Navistar Diamond Supplier," said Todd Lewis, director of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on-road sales for Donaldson. "Donaldson has always embraced a philosophy of innovation with collaboration, and this award is the result of that powerful combination.”

As Navistar honored Donaldson with the Diamond Supplier distinction, they recognized Donaldson’s design of customized air filtration systems for its new LT truck platform and other products.

"Donaldson's team worked hand-in-hand with the Navistar Parts team to develop an innovative aftermarket strategy," said Wayne Rygel, procurement director of Navistar. "Their collaborative work style, state-of-the-art designs and high-quality products for the project helped support a flawless launch."