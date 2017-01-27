Don't fret yet about Trump's 20% import tax: Starks

WASHINGTON—It’s probably a safe bet that most Canadians and Americans have very little grasp of the colossal amount of trade that takes place between Mexico and the United States on a daily basis. But, says Jonathan Starks, COO of the Bloomington, IN-based transportation analysts FTR Associates, “they’re going to start learning it fast.”

Starks was discussing President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 20% surcharge on Mexican manufactured goods, a fee Trump says will pay for the wall he wants to build along the border.

“Automotive, agriculture, it’s everywhere,” Starks said. “Just the automotive impact alone would be huge and significant if there’s a 20% charge on what goes into a vehicle. There are so many unknowns there’s really no way to make sense of it.”

To list the number of truck-industry suppliers alone would be almost impossible. Daimler and Navistar, to name just two, have full vehicle production in Mexico. Meritor also has a plant near Monterey. Hyundai builds trailers in Mexico. In 2015, Americans imported about $300 billion in goods from Mexico. They shipped almost the same amount south.

So what to make of Trump’s suggestion?

Starks says it’s far too early to even speculate. “It’s just a proposal. There’s no indication of how it will be processed, who would be paying or where it would be collected. There’s a huge range of things that we can’t foresee.”

He also believes other items on Trump’s agenda will eclipse any new import taxes. “There’s a whole raft of things Congress has to deal with and there’s only so much oxygen in Washington.”

