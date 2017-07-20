Double Coin opens new tire plant

RAYONG, THAILAND – Double Coin and CMA has opened a new manufacturing facility in Thailand that will produce truck, bus, industrial, and off-road tires for the North American market.

“This is Double Coin’s first manufacturing plant outside of China and one of a total of six plants,” said Tim Phillips, vice president – marketing and operations for Double Coin. “This plant needed to be built in order to meet the growing demand for Double Coin tires as well as our continued plans to expand our product line.”

Built on a 3.6 million square-foot site, the new facility can annually produce more than 2.5 million truck, bus and radial tires, as well as 50,000 off-road tires. It has also introduced a level of automation that halves the number of employees needed in a traditional tire factory.