Driver app tracks from acceptance to delivery

TECUMSEH, ON – CX North America Information Services has launched a new mobile app for drivers, with the promise of improving efficiencies in the process.

App features include real-time job alerts for drivers on the road, the ability for drivers to send status reports, and the capturing of electronic Point of Deliveries, shipment details and live tracking.

"Location, communication and control are paramount to efficient and effective freight movement. They are even more important requirements when our subscribers are partnering with other transportation providers to move shipments,” says Sharon Coburn, CX North America’s vice president.

“Our app allows jobs to be assigned and tracked from acceptance to after [Point of Delivery] – and transmits and files all related communications and documentation electronically. And, because everything occurs in real time, potential issues can be anticipated and quickly solved and resources can be aligned perfectly with new or changing requirements."