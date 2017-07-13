Ancra is offering a helping hand to those who climb in and out of trailers -- with the company’s new 36-inch Driver Assist Straps, which connect to existing E or A track. The straps are rated to hold weights of up to 320 pounds. There’s also the option of the Driver Assist Strap Dual Loop Straps, which offer a second hand grip.

The straps can be combined with Ancra Trailer Access Steps to ensure three points of contact, the company adds. The latter are mounted under trailer doors.