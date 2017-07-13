0 Comments
Driver Assist Straps
Posted: Jul 13, 2017 2:21 PM | Last Updated: Jul 13, 2017 2:21 PM
Ancra is offering a helping hand to those who climb in and out of trailers -- with the company’s new 36-inch Driver Assist Straps, which connect to existing E or A track. The straps are rated to hold weights of up to 320 pounds. There’s also the option of the Driver Assist Strap Dual Loop Straps, which offer a second hand grip.
The straps can be combined with Ancra Trailer Access Steps to ensure three points of contact, the company adds. The latter are mounted under trailer doors.
Filed Under:Driver Assist Straps • Ancra • three-point contact • 3-point contact