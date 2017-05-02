Driver-behavior monitor

Canada’s GPS Police has added driver behavior monitoring to its fleet management service, using eSafe from ERM Advanced Telematics.

eSafe defines 22 driving activities and maneuvers according to vehicle types, including combinations of acceleration, braking and turning in different driving situations like paved roads, speed bumps, and off-road conditions. It also serves as a “black box” to help recreate the scenarios leading up to a collision.

Drivers receive real-time audible and visual warnings when thresholds are violated, while the information is logged for later analysis. Fleet managers are immediately notified in the case of severe or accumulated violations.