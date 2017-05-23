Driveri feature captures video clip

Netradyne’s Driveri vision-based safety platform has now added the DriverAlert feature, which offers a way to tag and highlight 60 seconds of video.

The Driveri system records every minute of the driving day. But a DriverAlert-generated file, available to fleet managers within minutes, could help to back a driver’s version of events around a questionable situation -– like the actions of an erratic four-wheeler.

The video clips could also be used to identify operational issues such as a gate locked at a delivery location, a collision causing a traffic delay, vehicle damage caused by the road or another vehicle, or any other event a driver wants to flag.