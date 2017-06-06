Drivewyze expands to California

Drivewyze’s PreClear weigh station bypass service now includes locations in California.

The service is now recognized at all 37 locations where the state has a bypass service, and should be operational within 60 days.

Drivewyze was already connected to more than 650 service sites in 42 states and provinces, making what it says is the largest bypass service in North America. Service resellers include Omnitracs and PeopleNet.