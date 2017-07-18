Drivewyze is Frost & Sullivan's company of the year

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Frost & Sullivan has recognized Drivewyze as its company of the year.

Chandramowli Kailasam, team leader at Frost & Sullivan’s Global Commercial Vehicles Research, said in a July 18 release that the company “addressed the shortcomings of existing transponder-based weigh station bypass systems, which require high up-front costs and heavy infrastructure investment, with a nimbler and more cost-efficient weigh station bypass solution.”

Drivewyze transponders use commercial mobile radio service technology, also used in cell phone and internet networks. This allows trucks to bypass weigh stations up to 98% of the time depending on their carrier’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Inspection Selection System safety score, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Drivewyze director of marketing Doug Johnson says the recognition means a lot to the company.

“I think it’s validating. We’re a growing business,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot out there in terms of weigh station bypass before we came along. It’s recognition that we’re a disruptive company in the trucking industry.”

The Drivewyze Preclear app is available for smartphones and tablets, as well as specialized in-cab telematics devices. Johnson said the app got onto Frost & Sullivan’s radar with its Top 10 positioning on its recent report Mobile Apps in the North American Trucking Industry, 2016-2017.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the company they say “demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field.”

The full Drivewyze Company of the Year report can be read here.