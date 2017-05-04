Electronic IRP from EROAD

EROAD has unveiled its new Electronic IRP to simplify the recordkeeping and application process for the International Registration Plan (IRP).

The tool automatically generates trip information including distance, location, and state line crossings, recording distances and calculating apportionment percentages by fleet, jurisdiction and vehicle. All the data is transmitted using EROAD’s in-vehicle device to an online Depot application.

IRP Vehicle Trip Records include mileage information such as distance, routes and crossings per month. And the system automatically combines the in-vehicle device’s mileage information to report distance and locations by vehicle, calculating the IRP apportionment percentages for each jurisdiction and vehicle. Users can also organize apportioned vehicles by fleet to help speed up applications, annual registrations and renewal processes.