Elite rewards comes to Continental Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON. – Continental Tires is giving its Canadian customers a chance to join the ranks of the elite.

The company announced a new automotive aftermarket rewards program called the Elite Rewards Program Member (RPM) Club. The club is modeled after its U.S. version, but with the addition of improved features for professional repair technicians and distributor counter staff.

The program offers rewards for redemption of proofs-of-purchase of Continental Elite products, but is also offering professionals additional avenues to engage with the company, says Dave Wenger, marketing manager for Continental’s North American automotive aftermarket products.

“Through our new social media channels, and even in the structure of the Club itself, it will be easy for our members to be in direct contact with us. We hope to further engage the membership as part of the Continental community,” Wenger said.

The new program also comes with an app that allows most club functions to be accessed on a smart phone. Members can use it to track their points, redeem points and choose rewards, and interact with the club.

Continental says it intends to offer training on the new program to members so they can take advantage of the quarterly program enhancements, special promotions, and reward choices.

Members will also be periodically surveyed for their opinions Wenger said.

“They’re the core of our business. They are also our link to the consumer. We want to know what’s on their minds.”