Elizabeth Bate named associate editor

TORONTO, ON – Today’s Trucking is happy to introduce Elizabeth Bate as the magazine’s new associate editor.

In the role, Bate will have responsibilities including Today’s Trucking, todaystrucking.com, the TruckTech maintenance quarterly, and ancillary products.

Bate’s work has appeared in The Leafs Nation, Haliburton Echo, Minden Times, Woolwich Observer, and Alberta Newspaper Group. Most recently she has served roles with the Ontario Ministry of Education, and Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

“I’m confident that readers will appreciate the perspective that Elizabeth brings to her writing,” said editor John G. Smith. “We welcome her to the team, and look forward to introducing her to the trucking industry.”