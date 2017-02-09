End of the road for Fergus show

FERGUS, ON – After more than 30 years of showing and shining, Ontario’s Fergus Truck Show has come to an end.

In a Facebook note posted last night, organizers announced the show ceases operating immediately and will not host future events.

“The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank all of our volunteers, attendees and drivers that have come through our gates for the past 30+ years. It is with the utmost of gratitude and appreciation that we thank you for your support over these past years,” said the note, which also thanked the groups individually.

“To our drivers – coming from across town or across borders, we wouldn’t have had a show without you. Your devotion to this industry is without question. We know that if we got it, a truck brought it.”