Energy project puts Gordie Howe between the pipes

WINDSOR--Ontario’s energy infrastructure has been enhanced thanks to the installation of 4.3 kilometres of new transmission and distribution natural gas pipeline installed as part of preparatory works at the Canadian Port of Entry (POE) for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Two high-pressure natural gas pipelines located within the footprint of the Canadian POE needed to be relocated to allow for the construction of the project.

The pipelines deliver natural gas to the Brighton Beach Power and West Windsor Power generating stations, which use the natural gas to generate electricity for the provincial energy grid.

WDBA worked closely with Union Gas Limited, the power generating facilities and the Ontario provincial Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to coordinate the changeover at the power plants to ensure there was no interruption to the energy grid.

The $8.4-million project provides increased pipeline capacity to meet current and future energy needs. The project was completed by Union Gas Limited and paid for by WDBA.

With the completion of the natural gas pipeline relocation, WDBA has started the relocation of an extensive network of hydro-electric lines. Many of these transmission and distribution lines are currently located overhead and will need to be moved underground to accommodate further construction at the Canadian POE.

Commented Michael Cautillo, WDBA President and Chief Executive Officer: “The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is not just a transportation undertaking. Preparing the Canadian and US sites for the bridge construction has resulted in enhancements to local infrastructure such as the new gas pipeline, the Broadway Drain and the new perimeter access road. WDBA is committed to ensuring that the project provides residents, businesses and communities on both sides of the border with economic and community development opportunities.”

Quick Facts

A total of 4.3 kilometres of new pipeline has been installed including 1.7 km of 50 cm diameter transmission pipe, 1.6 km of 30 cm diameter distribution pipe and one kilometre of 10 cm distribution pipe.

The amount of gas moving through these pipes each day is equal to that used by more than a half million homes.

WDBA anticipates investing over $150 million to prepare the Canadian POE for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Click here to see a video of the gas pipeline installation.