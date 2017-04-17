Equalizing beam with bushing

The Hendrickson Genuine Parts equalizing beam now comes with a patented rotating bar pin end bushing to support easier installations.

The new feature allows installers to adjust the pin’s angle to match the axle pinion angle.

The rotating bar pin bushing uses the same rubber and bonding as the standard end bushing, and the rotating bar pin will lock into place once under load. It all helps to eliminate the inner bushing wear, the company says.

The equalizing beam itself is made of a high-strength steel, and is identical to the one used in production, complete with the robotic welds.