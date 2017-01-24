Expanded no-ream king pin kit line

Meritor has expanded its FastSet King Pin Kit to include 45 no-ream kits that support faster aftermarket king pin replacements.

“Meritor FastSet is now available for all popular axle applications, including Meritor, Dana, Eaton, Spicer, Mack, Volvo, Chevrolet, GMC, Isuzu and Axle Alliance,” said Joe Ghering, Meritor’s product manager – steering and suspension, aftermarket. “With fleets looking for ways to increase vehicle uptime, FastSet eliminates the need for reamers, special tools and presses when replacing king pins.”

FastSet users do not need to ream king pin bushings after they are installed in a steering knuckle. Rather than pressing in the bushings, users of the kits can install spiral bushings by hand. The king pin’s special groove pattern design also ensures that grease makes its way to high-wear areas, Meritor says.

FastSet only uses Meritor-approved components, and is covered by the company’s standard aftermarket warranty.