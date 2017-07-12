Express Mondor raises $27K in breast cancer battle

LANORAIE, QC Express Mondor gathered almost 200 golfers and guests at the Berhier Golf Club on June 15 for its annual golf tournament and gala evening in support of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. For the last four years, Express Mondor has helped fund the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation’s research and support initiatives for people with breast cancer.

The event raised $27,000 this year, for a total of more than $107,000 donated to the Foundation since the inception of the event.

“My sister Marie-Claude [one of the event organizers] has been working at Express Mondor for several years. I suffered from breast cancer three years ago, and I’m facing this tough challenge once again,” says Martine Leduc.

“With advances in research, more and more women have seen their life extended. I sincerely thank all those who participated in this Express Mondor Tournament and helped support the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation’s activities”.

“The Foundation is delighted to be able to count on Express Mondor’s support. The amount raised this year once again testifies to its senior management’s commitment to our cause. This gesture, as well as the messages conveyed during the event, contribute to advancing breast cancer research, raising awareness and changing attitudes about this disease,” says Karine Iseult Ippersiel, vice-president, development, partnerships and strategic alliances at the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We’re extremely proud to help raise funds for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation,” says Billy Mondor, vice president of business development at Express Mondor.

“Every year, we are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response from our employees, our partners and many of our clients who are willing to get involved in our fundraising event. The tournament offers a unique opportunity to rally together to help beat this disease.”

Express Mondor was established in 1995 in Lanoraie by brothers Éric, Dany et Billy Mondor.