Extended tarp system warranty

Pioneer has introduced a five-year warranty on new models of its Rack ‘n Pinion tarping system.

The non-prorated warranty covers everything but the tarp, Pioneer notes, adding that such warranties are typically capped at three years or less.

The Rack ‘n Pinion design was refreshed earlier this year, making its debut at WasteExpo. Changes at that time included the side assembly and stabilizer bar.

The new cylinder mount on the rack gear helps keep cylinder straps from breaking, and the tarp arm’s pivot point is now two times thicker to reduce wear and extend service life. The new stabilizer bar has reinforced mounting brackets and an enhanced tarp anchor.