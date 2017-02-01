0 Comments
Extreme-duty belt
Posted: Feb 1, 2017 1:18 AM | Last Updated: Feb 1, 2017 1:32 AM
Continental has introduced the Extreme Duty Poly-V belt for the North American heavy-duty aftermarket.
The new straight-ribbed belt is designed to perform better under higher underhood temperatures that, Continental says, results in lower emission standards. The belt comes with a 100,000-mile guarantee.
The belt has four times the flex life of previous belts and was tested in a heat environment that was 20% higher than that mandated by SAE standards. The test was conducted to simulate an engine with a number of accessories and low circulation.
It is offered in 90 parts numbers designed for class 6-8 vehicles and is currently available in 8-, 10- and 12-ribbed profiles, packaged in new sleeve design.
Filed Under:Continental • underhood tempearture • poly-v engine belt