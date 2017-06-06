Fabco axles for International WorkStars

International is now offering the heavy-duty, right-hand offset Fabco FSD-20K axle as an option on its WorkStar 7400 and 7500 trucks.

The new feature increases load capacity to 20,000 pounds without sacrificing ground clearance or cab height, International adds, noting how the Fabco front-driving axle has an offset bowl and shaves more than four inches from the ride height of a center bowl drive axle.