Fastfrate names three to national team

WOODBRIDGE, ON – Consolidated Fastfrate, a less-than-truckload carrier, has recently added three new people to its national management team.

John King has been named director of information technology and process, Mary Gervasio is national sales coordinator, and Kim Wonfor is director of cross border.

All three are based at the company’s head office in Woodbridge, Ontario, next to the CP Rail terminal.

“It’s an exciting time for our company and the new talent we have in these pivotal roles are already making a measurable difference,” says Manny Calandrino, president and Chief Operating Officer. “We are well on our way to raising the service bar higher and offering a more comprehensive solution to our customers.”