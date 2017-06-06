Features for CX driver app

CX North America’s Driver Mobile App – designed to include load information and send real-time location, future positions and job status at the tap of a screen – has been enhanced to include two new features.

The accept/decline booking feature allows users to ask drivers to confirm they have read and understood details about a load before allocating the job. And with the border crossing feature, drivers can tap the “Arrived at Border” icon to notify dispatchers when at a border crossing. A tap of the departed border button confirms they have passed through.

The app is available through the Google Play or Apple stores.