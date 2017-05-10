First Formula by Pirelli tire

The Formula II All-Position Rib tire for long-haul and regional applications is the first offering from the new Formula by Pirelli product line.

The tire is based on Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck, which TP Commercial Solutions says will enhance wear, tire life, handling and retreading. Siping at the groove edge has been introduced to fight irregular wear, and large circumferential grooves are said to offer better stability and handling in wet and dry conditions. Stone ejector elements at the bottom of the grooves are there to prevent the trapping of stones, helping both retreadability and durability.

The Formula II All Position Rib will be launched in limited sizes at first, but the product line is scheduled to expand in coming months.