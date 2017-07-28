Fleet financial folks get OTA council

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association has launched a new council for carrier Chief Financial Officers, providing a forum for issues on the money side of trucking.

An inaugural meeting is set for November 8 at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto.

“The role of the finance professional continues to evolve by moving away from reporting on the past towards taking an active role in creating value in the business going forward. To be successful, one needs to broaden their network, build their expertise beyond debits and credits, and become comfortable testing conventional wisdom in the face of an ever-changing marketplace. That is the focus of this council,” says council chairman Jon Saunders, vice president – finance at Polaris Transport.

The first meeting will include a presentation by TCA inGauge’s Chris Henry, discussing ways to take financial plans to the next level, a panel discussion on trailer valuation trends, and the choice of leasing or buying space. Another session will focus on what lenders look at when determining a company’s financial health.

