Fleet Maintenance Summit coming to Montreal April 19

MONTREAL-- Newcom Média Québec, publisher of Transport Routier magazine, and PIT Group, an organization specializing in truck-related technological trials and fleet advisory services, are pleased to announce that the “Sommet canadien sur l’entretien de flotte (SCEF)”, the Montreal version of the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit - which was a resounding success last year in Toronto on the sidelines of Truck World, will be introduced as an official ExpoCam 2017 event.

SCEF is proudly supported by the Quebec Trucking Association (ACQ), the Quebec Trucking Technical Committee (CTCQ) and the Society of Transportation Superintendants of Quebec (SST). In the face of ever evolving technology such as connectivity, telematics, remote diagnostics, intelligent components, and electromobility, service maintenance professionals must continually adapt. The conference is designed to help fleet managers better understand and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.

Alexandre Taillefer, a serial entrepreneur and passionate businessman and founder of the electric taxi company Téo Taxi, is confirmed as keynote speaker. Taillefer is one of the most influential personalities in Québec's business world and one of the greatest visionaries in the field of electric transportation.

"We are very excited about the organization of this first edition of the SCEF in Montreal," said Steve Bouchard, editor-in-chief of Transport Routier magazine. "We are working to put in place a very high level of technical content, which will give the floor to the best speakers in the world of fleet management and maintenance. The participation of an entrepreneur of the caliber of Alexandre Taillefer gives a taste of the quality that will be offered on this day."

The SCEF will be held in Montreal on April 19, 2019 at Marriott Château Champlain Montréal, the day before the opening of the ExpoCam National Truck Show.

For more information please visit our website: www.scef.ca.