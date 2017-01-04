Fleet management by phone

Telematics provider Geotab has launched the MyGeotab app, allowing fleet managers who are often off-site to optimize their fleet's operations via an internet-enabled mobile phone or tablet device. It provides accurate and actionable data in real-time. The software app is now available in the Google Play Store. Click here to download it.

Geotab calls itself "the leading open platform in telematics" and claims more than 500,000 subscribers in 70 countries. In an average week, 30% of its customers are already using a mobile device or tablet to monitor their fleet's activity, the company says.

The app will make accessing MyGeotab quicker and more convenient, an extra layer of convenience. The entirely web-based software automatically scales and adjusts to the user's screen and device.

MyGeotab is full-featured telematics software that assists businesses of all sizes to better manage drivers and vehicles by extracting accurate intelligence from real-time and historical trip data.

Key features of MyGeotab include:

• Customized rule creation for events such as speeding or idling

• Real-time GPS vehicle tracking on a map

• Driver behavior management

• Engine health and maintenance monitoring

• Route optimization

• Open platform, allowing for additional data integration and customization