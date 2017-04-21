Fleetio launches GPS tracking product

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Fleetio has announced the launch of a new smartphone based product called Fleetio Drive that will help fleets track GPS location and driver behaviour.

Fleetio Drive will not require any hardware to be installed on equipment and uses built-in sensors in drivers’ smartphone to track trip distance, location and the duration of driving events like phone usage, seeding, aggressive acceleration and hard braking.

Fleetio Drive will also score and rank drivers based on driving performance. Driver leaderboards and detailed reports will give fleet managers insight into their fleets overall safety and reveal where individual drivers may need to improve. In addition, drivers can use the mobile app to indicate whether using the on/off duty control.

“As risky driving behavior like cell phone usage becomes an increasingly prevalent concern among fleets, we felt compelled to offer an easy, mobile-based solution to improve fleet safety,” said Tony Summerville, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fleetio. “Fleetio Drive provides fleets a way to track trips and driver performance by using the smartphone already in drivers’ pockets.”