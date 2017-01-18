Fleets looking to connect more data: Chevin

FITCHBURG, MA – Chevin Fleet Solutions, which provides web-based fleet and management software, says fleets are increasingly looking ways to use and consolidate a wider variety of data –- whether it’s generated internally or externally.

“With fleet operations under continuing pressure to keep costs down and reduce workloads and reduce deadlines to a minimum, many organizations are increasingly recognizing the potential of using data more ‘smartly’ to help streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce expenditure,” said Ron Katz, senior vice president – North American sales, in a document including predictions for 2017.

The key, according to the company, will be determining which data is most useful, and bringing it together.

“We’re increasingly seeing fleet managers becoming more interested in whether their existing or potentially-available, disparate data could be easily aggregated and consolidated across the organization. Furthermore, if this is possible, then to what end could this data be used?” observes Ashley Sowerby, managing director. “Simply asking the question, ‘How could we enhance our fleet operations by bringing existing internal or external information together using fleet management software?’ can be a powerful enabler.”

Other Chevin predictions for 2017 include the increased use of mobile devices to manage operations and maintenance.