Fleets on solid ground for 2017: Survey

COLUMBUS, OH – A quarterly survey conducted by CK Commercial Vehicle Research (CKCVR) in January finds truck fleets are heading into this year with a solid footing.

The Fleet Sentiment survey gathers information from a large number of fleets that combined operate more than 40,000 medium and heavy duty trucks, and 90,000 trailers.

The quarterly Fleet Sentiment survey reveals planned orders for fleets and the estimated unit volume of medium/heavy trucks is up 14% compared to the same quarter last year.

The survey also finds safety and aerodynamic technologies are influencing new spec’s for Class 8 trucks being ordered. It also finds fleets with Q1 truck orders for more capacity are still low at 5% of total expected volume.

According to the survey, majority of fleets are still experiencing driver shortages and that freight/work demand and fleet capacities are even for most companies.

One of the survey’s measures “How’s Business”, is on upward trajectory after declining for more than a year.

New Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions rules have a very small percentage of fleets making plans to pre-buy or delay purchases, the survey finds.

The survey also found spending for shop tools and equipment for 2017 will remain on par with spending from 2016.