Floor-deployed trailer platform
Posted: Apr 26, 2017 12:48 PM | Last Updated: Apr 26, 2017 12:58 PM
Randall Access’ new floor-deployed platform combines a patent-pending grab handle that offers three points of contact, a 41-inch wide platform, and integrated platform. The FDP 4128LH also includes the company’s signature walking surface on the platform and ladder steps.
The platform is made with 6061 T6 alloy, and the tunnel is e-coated and powder coated to prevent rust.
