VIDEO Focus On... Volvo VNR 300

Volvo Trucks North America's new VNR regional truck lineup features three chassis options, a day-cab, a 42-inch sleeper and a 61-inch sleeper. The VNR 300 is the day-cab version, aimed at urban and regional operations, where maneuverability and visibility are paramount. The VNR 300 is as much at home on Main St. as on Fifth Avenue. Equipment Editor, Jim Park took one for a test drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina about a month after the new lineup was introduced.

