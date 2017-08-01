0 Comments
VIDEO Focus On... Volvo VNR 640
By
, Posted: Aug 1, 2017 3:59 PM | Last Updated: Aug 1, 2017 4:58 PM
Jim Park
Volvo Trucks North America's new VNR regional truck lineup features three chassis options, a day-cab, a 42-inch sleeper and a 61-inch sleeper. The VNR 640 is targeted toward fleets and drivers that run short over-the-road trips from a few days to a week out. It's an ideal size for that type of operation. We took one for a test drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina about a month after the new lineup was introduced.
We also have a test drive of the new VNR 300 day cab and closeup look at the new steering wheel controls introduced with the VNR. And you can click
Filed Under:Volvo • VNR 640 • test drive • Jim Park