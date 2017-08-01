VIDEO Focus On... Volvo VNR Steering Wheel

Volvo Trucks North America's baked a lot of new technology into its new VNR regional truck lineup, including a brand new driver information display and a new "human/machine interface." Volvo Trucks technology product marketing manager, Jason Spence walks us through the new display and the new steering wheel mounted controls for the system.

