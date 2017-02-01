Forged-aluminum wheel

Maxion Wheels, claiming to be the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, is expanding its North American product offering with the addition of a forged-aluminum truck wheel product line. It already offers steel wheels.

The new 22.5x8.25 aluminum wheel weighs 45 lb. Other sizes are: 24.5x8.25, 17.5x6.75, and 22.5x14.00.

Compatible and interchangeable with current market offerings, the aluminum wheel lineup is said to have been designed to exceed recognized industry standards with respect to material, rim contour, radial and rotary fatigue, mounting configuration, and FMVSS 571.120 markings. A bright machined finish is standard, and polishing is also available.

Fleets operating in North America will be able to purchase the new wheels through aftermarket channels beginning in the spring with the initial rollout of the 22.5x8.25. A standard five-year limited warranty is included.

Michigan-based Maxion makes wheels for pretty much every wheeled vehicle, including agriculture machinery and military trucks and trailers. It has 10,000 employees globally.