Forklift scales from Fairbanks

Fairbanks Scales has unveiled the FH and FHX Series hydraulic forklift weighing systems, which can be used for a variety of forklift applications including general check weighing for warehouse racking.

The FH Series is compatible with hydraulic forklifts with capacities up to 20,000 pounds, and will capture weights within 2% of a forklift`s weighing capacity. It comes with an instrument mounting bracket, weighing sensor, sealing ring, and lifting height reference mark stickers, as well as optional printer systems.

The FHX Series, meanwhile, is for hydraulic forklifts and reach trucks. It can be used for check weighing, kitting, picking and general weighing, and can also be combined with (paper roll) clamps and rotators. It, too, is compatible with hydraulic trucks with capacities of up to 20,000 pounds.

As loaded forks pass between two speed sensors embedded in an aluminum housing on the forklift mast, a weighing sensor takes samples of the forklift`s hydraulic pressure. It then analyzes the samples and calculates the average value into a measure within 0.2% of the applied load.

The FHX Series comes with the weighing sensor, instrument and mounting bracket, two speed sensors, and a magnet that mounts on the carriage plate. Optional printer systems are also available.