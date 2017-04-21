Former PM Mulroney to attend OTA exec conference

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has announced former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will headline a lineup of special guest speakers at the OTA’s annual executive conference in November.

Mulroney, known for presiding over the creation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), will lay out his unique insights at the event and break down what the current trade discussions regarding NAFTA will mean for trucking companies and their interests going forward.

In addition, the event will feature business, motivational and entertainment speakers. They include:

Gabe Zichermann: An expert on workplace gamification, user engagement and behavioural design.

Dr. Mary Donohue: Social scientist and communication expert, Donohue will display her knack for understanding different generations.

Ron Tite: As an award winning advertising writer and creative Director for some of the most respected brands, Tite’s discussion will cover branding, corporate strategy, creativity, content, and social media.

To complement the event’s guest speakers, a two-day leadership training workshop ran by Performance Coaching, will run concurrently with the conference.

In addition, the OTA will build upon its spousal program with featured speaker Dr. Marla Shapiro. More details about the spousal program developments will be announced in June.

The conference will conclude with the industry gala awards dinner and after the dinner attendees will enjoy the comedy of Jonny Harris of CBC’s The Debaters.

“OTA’s Executive Conference is an excellent opportunity for the leaders and shapers of the trucking industry to come together and hear from some of the business world’s most interesting and inspiring speakers,” said Steve Ondejko, chairman of the OTA.

Registration for both the conference and the Performance Coaching Session will open in June.