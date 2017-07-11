Former STEMCO man Montgomery joins Fleet Engineers

MUSKEGON, MI--Fleet Engineers Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer of of truck aerodynamic equipment, is pleased to announce that Bob Montgomery has joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing. Montgomery brings 20 years of trucking-industry leadership experience in product management, strategic marketing, and general management. He has brought to market dozens of new products and feature enhancements in asset management, tire-pressure management, and aerodynamics. Most recently, Montgomery led the Innovative Tire & Mileage Solutions business unit at STEMCO, LP as vice president general manager.

“Fleet Engineers is excited to have Bob join our team," Fleet Engineers CEO Wes Eklund says, adding, "he will play a key role in shaping and executing our plans to expand market presence.”

Fleet Engineers develops products designed to improve fuel efficiency, such as AeroFlap aerodynamic mudflaps, AeroSaver trailer side skirts, and PolyTrak polyethylene roll up doors.